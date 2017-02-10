Муж сообщил из отпуска, что больше не вернется к ней: вот результат!

Большинство девушек задумываются о похудении после того, как любимые вещи становятся им малы. Однако для жительницы Торонто Дженнифер Веларди, вес которой перевалил за 100 килограммов, поворотным моментом стало неожиданное расставание с супругом. Лишь после развода учительница из Канады решила заняться собой.
В 2010 году Дженнифер Веларди вышла замуж за своего возлюбленного, имя которого она отказывается называть. До поры до времени все было замечательно, но в 2011-м мать Дженнифер, страдавшая расстройством психики, совершила суицид.
После трагедии учительница из Торонто долго не могла оправиться - радость приносила ей только калорийная еда, из-за чего она резко поправилась.
В столь трудный период супруг не стал поддерживать женщину, что только усугубило ее состояние.
«Наш брак дал трещину. Из-за стресса я сильно располнела, поэтому отношения между нами резко ухудшились.
Он никогда не говорил мне в лицо, что мой лишний вес отталкивает его. За него говорило его поведение: я стала чувствовать себя нежеланной и непривлекательной»,
—-призналась 33-летняя Дженнифер изданию The Daily Mail.
Instagram:
"How long did it take you?" . . . 🤔 The rest of my life. 💯 . . . #commitment #committed #thatsforever #forever #tuesdaytransformation #transformationtuesday #dedication #dedicated #cantstop #wontstop #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #transformation #100lbsdown #naturalweightloss #itspossible #healthylifestyle #healthy #mindbodysoul #fit #fitgirl #strongwomen #strongnotskinny #strongisthenewskinny #curvygirl #curves #curvyfit #hipsdontlie
Instagram:
This picture is everything to me. It signifies my commitment and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. ❤ . . . Every change you see here, I was responsible for. It took me over a year to lose 94lbs by eating healthy and exercising. One meal, one workout at a time. 🐢 . . . Me at my starting weight: 237lbs Me after losing 94lbs, before my first skin removal surgeries. . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #naturalweightloss #transformation #transformationtuesday #tuesdaytransformation #100lbsdown #excessskin #myjourney #fitness #fitnessjourney #keepingitreal #realtalk #commitment #dedication #fattofit #fightforfit #healthylifestyle #healthy #mindbodysoul #beforeandafter #ididthat #fitfam #fitgirl
Instagram:
If you could take a minute and report my photo on this page I would SO appreciate it! ❤ This company has removed my watermark and is using my image to sell some weight loss program that I clearly didn't use. I really hate being misrepresented in the fitness community because I would HATE to find out that anyone used their hard earned money on a scam. 🙇🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ Thank you @anacerv14 for letting me know! . . . Shame on you @mach_dich_fit_und_gluecklich!!! . . . #report #notcool #misrepresentation #keepingitreal #dontwasteyourmoney #exercise #eathealthy #thatsit #notmagic #nopillspotionsorlotions
Все изменилось, когда пару лет назад избранник Веларди без нее отправился в отпуск в Доминиканскую Республику, чтобы повидаться с родственниками. Домой он так и не вернулся, о чем известил супругу электронным письмом.
«Я словно получила пощечину, которая пробудила меня из эмоциональной комы. Только тогда я поняла, что нужно сбросить вес, а не ждать, когда появится какой-нибудь герой и спасет меня»,
- поделилась с журналистами женщина. Вот уже почти три года Дженнифер правильно питается и регулярно занимается спортом. Изменения в образе жизни отразились и на ее внешности: если раньше на весах «красовалась» пугающая цифра 120 килограммов, то сейчас прибор показывает ровно в два раза меньше.
Instagram:
Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. ❤ . . . Consistency is a major key 🔑. You don't have to completely overhaul your entire lifestyle on the first day you decide to become a healthier version of yourself. Instead, make small changes, and stick with them. Overtime, you will see and feel the difference. One meal, one workout at a time. ❤🐢 . . . #consistency #beconsistent #stayconsistent #transformation #transformationtuesday #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstips #weightlosstransformation #100lbsdown #fatloss #fattofit #fightforfit #myjourney #slowbutsteady #givingupisnotanoption #weightlossmotivation #motivation #curvygirl #weightlossinspiration #inspo #fitfam #fitgirl #fitness #fit #fitnessjourney #happytuesday #positivevibes
Instagram:
Clear your mind of can't. ❤ #youcan #youwill #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #transformationtuesday #transformation #fatloss #curvy #fightforfit #fitover30 #thickfit #powerofpositivity #positivevibes #strongisthenewskinny #curves #strongnotskinny #100lbsgone #healthy #cardio #weighttraining #fit #fitnessjourney #fattofit #fitness #fitfam #fitchick #fashionnova
Instagram:
You know what? DON'T do it for the "you got hot"!... Do it for the you ARE hot and smart and capable and because you DESERVE it. Do it because you LOVE yourself and your BODY. ❤Do it for THAT! #mondayvibes #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #bodypositive #loveyourself #allbodiesaregoodbodies #youarebeautiful #youaresmart #youarecapable #youcan #strongwomen #strongisthenewskinny #selflove #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #loveyourbody #fitover30 #fightforfit #fitgirl #fitfam #mybody #myjourney #mystory #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #motivation
Instagram:
Believe...It IS possible to transform your #mindbodysoul ❤ You are never too old, too far gone, too slow, too overweight, too weak, too busy...too this or too that. BELIEVE you will...and THEN you will achieve. #positivity #powerofpositivity #positivevibes #positivelife #healthy #transformation #transformationtuesday #transformyourlife #youCAN #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #fatloss #fightforfit #weightlossmotivation #believe #believeinyourself #fitfam #fitover30 #fitgirl #curvygirl #myjourney #fitnessjourney #thickfit #100lbsdown
Instagram:
She could be gentle, kind, and loving but let no one be fooled... She was a Warrior, who had the strength and courage to conquer all that life tossed her way. There is a warrior living inside you. ❤ Let her out. #warrior #fighter #survivor #fightforfit #everythingworthhavingisworthfightingfor #weightloss #weightlossbattle #weightlossjourney #weightlosswarrior #nevergiveup #transformation #100lbsdown #stillfighting #cantstopwontstop #strongwomen #naturalweightloss #cardio #weights #healthyeating #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #mindbodysoul #positivevibes #happysaturday #fitnessjourney
Instagram:
I am wiser. I am stronger. I am healthier. I am happier. But I am still her and she is still me. I continue on my journey of bettering myself #mindbodysoul, but never forget that I am and always will be ME. 💖 #facetoface #facetofacefriday #betteringmyself #rebuilding #transformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #iamme #proudtobeme #loveyourself #happygirlsaretheprettiest #smile #smilemore #dontforget #100lbsdown #fatloss #fattofit #friday #fridayvibes #positivevibes #fitfam #myjourney #samegirl #differentlifestyle