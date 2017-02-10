Муж сообщил из отпуска, что больше не вернется к ней: вот результат!

 

Большинство девушек задумываются о похудении после того, как любимые вещи становятся им малы. Однако для жительницы Торонто Дженнифер Веларди, вес которой перевалил за 100 килограммов, поворотным моментом стало неожиданное расставание с супругом. Лишь после развода учительница из Канады решила заняться собой.

В 2010 году Дженнифер Веларди вышла замуж за своего возлюбленного, имя которого она отказывается называть. До поры до времени все было замечательно, но в 2011-м мать Дженнифер, страдавшая расстройством психики, совершила суицид.

После трагедии учительница из Торонто долго не могла оправиться - радость приносила ей только калорийная еда, из-за чего она резко поправилась.

В столь трудный период супруг не стал поддерживать женщину, что только усугубило ее состояние.

«Наш брак дал трещину. Из-за стресса я сильно располнела, поэтому отношения между нами резко ухудшились.

Он никогда не говорил мне в лицо, что мой лишний вес отталкивает его. За него говорило его поведение: я стала чувствовать себя нежеланной и непривлекательной»,

—-призналась 33-летняя Дженнифер изданию The Daily Mail.

Все изменилось, когда пару лет назад избранник Веларди без нее отправился в отпуск в Доминиканскую Республику, чтобы повидаться с родственниками. Домой он так и не вернулся, о чем известил супругу электронным письмом.

«Я словно получила пощечину, которая пробудила меня из эмоциональной комы. Только тогда я поняла, что нужно сбросить вес, а не ждать, когда появится какой-нибудь герой и спасет меня»,

- поделилась с журналистами женщина. Вот уже почти три года Дженнифер правильно питается и регулярно занимается спортом. Изменения в образе жизни отразились и на ее внешности: если раньше на весах «красовалась» пугающая цифра 120 килограммов, то сейчас прибор показывает ровно в два раза меньше.

