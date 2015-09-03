LAT
Ваш браузер устарел. Пожалуйста, обновите его..
Файлы cookie позволяют нам улучшать услуги для удобства пользователей. Продолжая использовать наш сайт, Вы соглашаетесь на использование нами этих файлов. БОЛЬШЕ >
Жизнь Мода Здоровье Секс Пикантно Психология Дом & Семья Рецепты Животные Галереи

Латвийские знаменитости и их фото без косметики

Русский TVNET/egoiste
Фото: instagram

Опубликовать свое фото без макияжа может каждый, главное, иметь умеренность в своей природной красоте и не иметь комплексов. Смотри, как известные дамы Латвии не стесняются показать поклонникам свое лицо без косметики. Стоит признать, что все они — красавицы!

Šķiet es dzirdu pavasari! 🌞 Šovakar 19:00 tiekamies Mārupes kn #CeļojumsPieSevis Lai skaista diena Draugi! ❤️

A post shared by Aija Andrejeva (@aija_andrejeva) on

Breath out,breath in American oxygen..Im on my way with brand new visa in my passport🛃🛄🛂

A post shared by GINTA LAPINA (@gintalapina) on

Pale

A post shared by Lelde Dreimane (@leldedreimane) on

the happy face one gets when the baking is a success 💕🤤 #marshmellowqueen

A post shared by karlina caune wiklund (@karlinacaune) on

Have a great day my ❤💗😗 #lovemyfans #lovemyinstagramfriends #lovelife #вгиковцы #вгик

A post shared by Liene Greifāne Лиене Грейфане (@lienegreifane) on

Kad ārzemēs nav līdz savu dukšu, vienkārši uzrodas Tolo... :) #sevilla #ciemospievietejiem

A post shared by Aija Vitolina (@aijavitolina) on

0 Комментарии