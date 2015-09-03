Латвийские знаменитости и их фото без косметики

The title of "Who is afraid of Virginia Wolf?" comes from rewriting the words to the children's song, "Who's afraid of the big bad wolf?" 👀🐺🐺🐺 Edward Albee has said that the song, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" means "Who is afraid to live without illusion?" At the end of the play, Martha says that she is. Indeed, the illusion of their son sustains George and Martha's tempestuous marriage.

