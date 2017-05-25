Американка с семью детьми выглядит так, будто никогда не рожала

Многие женщины открыто говорят о том, как сложно после рождения детей вернуть стройную и подтянутую фигуру. Особенно нелегко приходится тем из них, кто решился стать многодетной мамой. Однако 43-летняя американка Джессика Энслоу, воспитывающая семерых детей, на собственном примере доказывает, что любая может выглядеть как звезда фитнеса — было бы желание.
Жительница Солт-Лейк-Сити Джессика Энслоу — счастливая мама семерых детей. Вопреки распространенным стереотипам, американка прекрасно выглядит и может похвастаться подтянутым телом. Впрочем, Джессика не скрывает, что такая красивая фигура у нее была не всегда.
This is my transformation after giving birth to my 7th baby, Eli. It really astounded me how many people felt comfortable basically saying he shouldn't have been born due to consuming dwindling resources of our world. We almost lost this child. He was very sick in the NICU for 2 weeks, & we loved and prayed for this amazing gift to survive. I never set out to have a tribe of children, but when I married my husband, he didn't have any kids and wanted to experience having children. He was amazing enough to take on the four I already had from my previous marriage & add the youngest three. We believe Eli came from God & have faith that God won't limit the resources to sustain His children. If you don't believe in God, I may believe differently than you, but I can still be your friend, I won't go and bash you on your page. We can all respect each other, and still have an opinion, but when it comes to your kids, that's not cool. They are here. I am so thankful for each one in my life. NOW! Onto fitness! Staying fit is a commitment. It is a constant process with exercise, but for me, more so with diet. It is a lifestyle and not a destination where once you've arrived you can pitch your tent ⛺️ & chill 🙅🏻 So what keeps me motivated? It's really just discipline, but taking progress pictures has by far been the biggest way in which I've been able to keep on track! 📸💁🏼 Happy weekend lovelies! ✌🏼♥️
На протяжении 20 с лишним лет она пыталась вернуться к добеременной форме — пару лет назад ей это удалось.
«Я была в шоке, когда поняла, как же сильно растолстела во время первой беременности. Помню, как вернулась из роддома с уверенностью, что сразу влезу в любимые джинсы. Я не смогла их натянуть даже до бедер…
Это было ужасно, и я чувствовала себя непривлекательной», — рассказала многодетная мать изданию The Daily Mail.
FIVE RULES I've learned work best for my body to stay leaner without doing tons of cardio. 1. STOP eating when I'm SATISFIED not completely full. {I've done so much better at this than I used to!} 🙌🏼 It takes awhile for our brains to realize we are full, so eating slowly and making a conscious effort to stop when I feel satisfied has helped. 2. Make sure I'm eating plenty of protein at each meal, and make sure my carb sources aren't just empty calories, like soda or junk food. My go-to carbs are oatmeal, fruit and whole grain breads. 3. I keep snacking to a minimum. I may grab a bite or two of my kids white toast, fries or cereal, or have a few chocolate chips to satisfy my cravings, but if I am doing it because I'm hungry, that is where things can start to digress. I snack on jerky or protein chips if I truly need something to tie me over until my next meal. 4. I don't overindulge on cheat meals. Maybe once a week I'll have an appetizer and dessert, but I still always choose a healthier entree for my main course, like grilled chicken salad with dressing on the side or salmon. My metabolism just can't handle a burger, fries, milkshake, and dessert once or twice a week, unless I up my cardio and workout more! So during times like this, where I'm only making it into the gym about twice a week, I use my cheats on treats 🍩🍰🍪. 5. Taking my @warriorfuel_supps HERS #preworkout {code: jessicafit} every morning has seriously been a game changer for me. I know it helps control my appetite and increases my metabolism, but I still have to make sure I stick to the previous four things I've discovered more recently in my journey to keep the fat off! 💗
Через год после появления на свет дочери Джессика снова забеременела. После рождения второго ребенка она также была недовольна собой и решила попробовать похудеть, время от времени занимаясь дома по видеозаписям.
Впоследствии было еще пять беременностей, которые, естественно, отразились на фигуре американки. В 2013-м Джессика родила седьмого ребенка.
Тогда-то она поняла, что без помощи профессионального наставника ей не обойтись. Многодетная мама наняла личного тренера, который составил для нее программу тренировок и объяснил, какой диеты нужно придерживаться.
Для мотивации женщина создала аккаунт в Инстаграме, в котором публикует информацию о своем похудении.
«Всего за несколько месяцев очень интенсивных тренировок с профессионалом мое тело преобразилось.
Поначалу мне приходилось заниматься по шесть раз в неделю, но теперь достаточно только двух. Я по-прежнему замечаю несовершенства, но не собираюсь из-за них сутки напролет тренироваться в спортзале — интересы семьи для меня важнее», —
заявила американка.
По словам Джессики, самое сложное в процессе похудения — это начать что-то делать, чтобы изменить ситуацию. Многодетная мама уверена, что не стоит сразу ограничивать себя во всем, — иначе есть риск сорваться или вообще впасть в депрессию.
