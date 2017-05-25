Американка с семью детьми выглядит так, будто никогда не рожала

This is my transformation after giving birth to my 7th baby, Eli. It really astounded me how many people felt comfortable basically saying he shouldn't have been born due to consuming dwindling resources of our world. We almost lost this child. He was very sick in the NICU for 2 weeks, & we loved and prayed for this amazing gift to survive. I never set out to have a tribe of children, but when I married my husband, he didn't have any kids and wanted to experience having children. He was amazing enough to take on the four I already had from my previous marriage & add the youngest three. We believe Eli came from God & have faith that God won't limit the resources to sustain His children. If you don't believe in God, I may believe differently than you, but I can still be your friend, I won't go and bash you on your page. We can all respect each other, and still have an opinion, but when it comes to your kids, that's not cool. They are here. I am so thankful for each one in my life. NOW! Onto fitness! Staying fit is a commitment. It is a constant process with exercise, but for me, more so with diet. It is a lifestyle and not a destination where once you've arrived you can pitch your tent ⛺️ & chill 🙅🏻 So what keeps me motivated? It's really just discipline, but taking progress pictures has by far been the biggest way in which I've been able to keep on track! 📸💁🏼 Happy weekend lovelies! ✌🏼♥️

