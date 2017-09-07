Хлеб помог британке накачать мышцы и похудеть

Plan of Action 👉🏼 Making shapes, Building curves, Becoming Stronger 💪🏼😏😑👌🏼. . Monday Motivation stepping up the game of training hard, remaining focused and fuelling my body correctly 🙌🏼 No one built muscle or shredded fat by eating dust people you need to EAT! 🤤🍿👉🏼🍑😂. . #fitfam #fitness #motivationmonday #motivation #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #gymshark #gym #gymsharkwomen #gains #curves #buildingcurves #body #bodybuilding #bodybuildingmotivation #gains #girlgains #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #training #trainhard #strong #strength #focus #determined #exercise #hardwork #weightlifting #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation

A post shared by Hayley Madigan ▪️Flexi-Life (@hayleymadiganfitness) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:13am PST