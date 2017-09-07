Хлеб помог британке накачать мышцы и похудеть

Фитнес-блогер из британского Портсмута рассказала, как привела себя в форму на диете, богатой углеводами. О ней написала газета Metro.
Хайли Мэдиган (Hayley Madigan) призналась, что она ест очень много углеводов.
Правда, 27-летняя девушка старается выбирать продукты с медленными углеводами, среди которых цельнозерновой хлеб, киноа и овес.
По ее словам, включение их в рацион помогло ей тренироваться эффективнее, нарастить мышцы и скинуть лишний вес.
«Я всегда боялась есть углеводы, поэтому всю неделю отказывала себе в них, а в воскресенье срывалась и съедала много вредного, и даже фастфуд», — призналась фитнес-блогер.
В одном из недавних постов в Instagram
она призвала своих подписчиков (их у нее 18,5 тысячи) хорошо питаться, ведь «никто не может накачать мышцы и сжечь жир, питаясь пылью».
Мэдиган утверждает, что не имеет значения, сколько человек тренируется, если он не ест нормально. В ее диету помимо углеводов входят и жиры: ореховое масло, темный шоколад, лосось и авокадо.
Plan of Action 👉🏼 Making shapes, Building curves, Becoming Stronger 💪🏼😏😑👌🏼. . Monday Motivation stepping up the game of training hard, remaining focused and fuelling my body correctly 🙌🏼 No one built muscle or shredded fat by eating dust people you need to EAT! 🤤🍿👉🏼🍑😂. . #fitfam #fitness #motivationmonday #motivation #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #gymshark #gym #gymsharkwomen #gains #curves #buildingcurves #body #bodybuilding #bodybuildingmotivation #gains #girlgains #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #training #trainhard #strong #strength #focus #determined #exercise #hardwork #weightlifting #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation
''Tis me just day dreaming about ALL THE FOOD 🥞🍕😏💪🏼. . After a week of heavy lifting and training hard, this weekend has been very much about over indulging and I don't have a single bit of regret or guilt 😏🙊😂 currently just eaten 6 main meals and two sides and it's not even 3pm 🙄😆 someone please send help I am still not full up! 😩. . Happy Sunday Insta Peeps 💙 Do what makes you happy whilst still achieving your dreams 🙌🏼. . #fitfam #foodie #fitness #gym #gymshark #gymselfie #abs #girlgains #strong #strongwomen #strongnotskinny #fitnessmotivation #motivation #sunday #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #iifym #weightloss #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #bodybuildingmotivation #flex #bikini #bikinicompetitor #personaltrainer #portsmouth #daydreaming #food #cheatday #weekend
When they said 'don't get too big' I said 'watch me' 😏💪🏼😏. . Shout out to the lighting in my kitchen tho 😂 because if you met me in real life you'll realise how tiny I really am 🙋🏽😂. . For the first time in over 3 weeks I've had a lush lay in and over 12 hours sleep 🙌🏼 Feeling much more refreshed and ready to start the new week from tomorrow 😊 Today is being spent working on my online client's getting their diet plans ready and allowing them to reach their goals in an achievable way 👌🏼. . Happy Sunday Insta Peeps 💙. . #fitfam #fitness #strong #stronggirls #strengthtraining #strength #girlgains #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #backday #gymshark #gymlove #gym #gymgirl #fitspo #inspo #sundayfunday #weighttraining #bodybuilding #bodypositive #bodypositivity #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bodybuilder #motivation #newgoals #strongnotskinny #lightingonpoint #iifym #instafit
When it's leg day for not only yourself but also for ALL of your clients 😏🙌🏼 YAS! . Slightly evil PT side coming out in me today so watch out Peeps we are going to smash it! 🍑💪🏼 Train Hard, Stay Focused and most of all Enjoy it! 👌🏼🙌🏼. . Happy Thursday Insta Peeps 💙. . #fitfam #fitness #training #legday #bootybuilding #fitforlife #trainhard #bikini #bikinicompetitor #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #girlswithabs #abs #muscles #gym #gymlove #girlgains #strong #strength #strongnotskinny #curves #shredded #inspo #instafit #instagood #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #legs #motivation #exercise
When you can't stop buying @gymshark Please someone send help 🙄🙋🏽. . New @gymsharkwomen Crop Long sleeve from the seamless collection is the nicest material ever! Can't wait to train in this tomorrow because today is REST DAY 🙌🏼😅 I feel a little lost tho as I don't know how to rest 😂 but I haven't had a rest day in over 2 weeks so my body is crying out for recovery - especially after the most intense Leg Day yesterday EVER!. . Leg Day uses soooo many calories and carbs from the body it can really deplete you and your energy levels so it's important to rest after training such a big muscle group so make sure you get that recovery time in and hey it's Sunday ☺ which means it's cake day 😏💪🏼. . I will be posting my leg day workout soon too so keep those 👀 peeled 🍑👌🏼. . Happy Sunday Insta Peeps 💙. . Outfit by @gymshark @gymsharkwomen 💗. . #fitfam #fitness #training #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #crop #fitnessmotivation #motivation #exercise #abs #girlgains #girlswholift #girlswithabs #muscles #gymlove #strong #strengthtraining #weightlifting #bodybuilding #bodypositive #bodypositivity #gains #legday #cheatday #cake #foodie #instafit #instagood #sundayfunday #ukfitfam
Making progress takes time and dedication, when you're focused on succeeding you will do your upmost to achieve your goal 👌🏼. . There are always bumps in the road on any journey and what makes you stronger is overcoming these 💪🏼 They aren't there to make you fail, they are there to make the journey worth the sacrifices 🙌🏼😏. . Stay Strong and True to Yourself 👌🏼Happy Sunday Insta Peeps 💙 Post run selfie got me hungry for food today! 💙. . #fitfam #fitness #progress #training #hiit #workout #hardwork #trainhard #focus #dedication #determination #positivevibes #positivity #girlgains #girlswholift #strong #abs #shreds #gymlove #gymmotivation #gym #muscles #instafit #fitspo #motivation #sundayfunday #foodie #cheatmeal #bodybuilding #weightlifting
BE PATIENT! This is 10 years of weight training yes 10 years! At a young age I was so skinny and couldn't change the shape of my body, I played football for my city team which meant doing lots of cardio and I lived off of junk food because I was in college living out of vending machines 😏💁🏽 Results don't happen over night but they will happen with the correct nutrition and the correct training 👌🏼 . . Learn from your mistakes and make your weaknesses your positives, turn that 'I hate my fat legs' into 'I love my strong legs', you are you for a reason, stand up tall and shout from the roof tops that YOU ARE PROUD TO BE YOU! 💙. . #fitfam #fitness #weightlifting #bodybuildingmotivation #bodybuilding #bodypositive #happy #motivation #body #change #fitspo #trainhard #determination #results #tranformation #girlgains #girlswithmuscles #girlswholift #strong #strength #strongnotskinny #gainingweightiscool #gym #gymgains #gymmotivation #inspo #instafit #instadaily #patience #changeyourmindset
Throwback to the night before the big day 💃🏽 I love looking back at old competition photos and seeing the hard work pay off 😊💪🏼 Prep is a whole other level to training and dieting and to get the best results it needs to be your top focus for the duration of your prep, when prep comes first results will follow 👌🏼. . Prep coaching in full swing with my beautiful client @kat_fitness88 competing at the weekend and then another stunning client Zoe competing in three weeks time eek! Good luck to everyone in their final weeks, keep pushing and grinding hard you got this 🙌🏼😘. . DM or email for further info on comp prep 😅 Happy Thursday Insta Peep 💙 #fitfam #bikini #bikinicompetitor #throwbackthursday #tbt #throwback #training #prep #competition #competitionprep #bodybuildingmotivation #bodybuilding #bodypositive #girlgains #abs #girlswholift #strongnotskinny #strong #fitness #instafit #gym #gymlove #personaltrainer #prepcoach #ukdfba #wnbf #pca #instagood #girlswithmuscle #macros