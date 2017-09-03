Девушка получила «лучшую в мире» работу, обойдя 17 тысяч претендентов

Австралийка Сорель Амор в ходе конкурса получила работу в туристической компании, которая, как уверяет пресса, является «лучшей в мире», передает Daily Mail. За данное место боролись 17 тысяч претендентов.
Издание сообщает, что, согласно контракту,
девушка должна была в течение трех месяцев объехать двенадцать люксовых курортов. При этом на карманные расходы ей выделили 40 тысяч долларов и разрешили взять с собой друга.
Австралийка отметила, что наибольшее впечатление на нее произвели замок в Шотландии, курорты на Багамах, Бали и в Хорватии. А также в Марокко, на островах Фиджи, в Испании, Коста-Рике и Китае. При этом останавливалась она исключительно в лучших местных отелях.
Известно, что Сорель является не только опытным путешественником, но также и фотографом. В ходе своего путешествия она постоянно фотографировала и публиковала снимки из экзотических точек планеты.
You guys are AWESOME! Last post I asked you all how you found me and 500 of you guys filled me in. I LOVED reading all your comments! It made me snap out of the social media frenzy we all get caught up in and I remembered you guys are all humans! (Duh). But sometimes it's hard when you just type away at a screen. So yo...let's play a game. It's the 'I'm getting to know you' game. Inventive. And it starts with some weird questions.... What’s the dumbest way you've ever been injured? Aaaand...go! 🤗 (Ps. Initially I asked what flavor ice cream you like before realizing I'm greedy and want to know more about you than that. Feel free to answer that question too ✊🏻)
Don't be fooled by this strong pose in this photo. I'm actually crumbling inside right now. I just released my final destination video from the Best Job On the Planet where I explored my old hometown of Sydney, Australia as a tourist. Link in bio. In the video, there are waterworks. Plenty of those. What is life now? What to do? Seeking the best answer what I should do next.
I've strongly noticed recently a habit of women shrinking and being very timid. Perhaps a learned behavior mimicking others or an expectation for women to be kind, gentle, caring and loving at all times. My bestie gifted me a jacket recently that reads on the back 'Queen Coming Through' which she custom made for me (Legend! @birdbirdbirdbirdisthe). So lately I've given myself permission to toy with the idea of being a Queen in my everyday existence, emphasis on the Ancient Egyptian Goddess' which I'm obsessed with. I've come to conclude that walking so tall, proud, unapologetic and certain does wonders for your life and the outcomes of all situations. Too many women forget that we're actually Queens and there is absolutely nooothing wrong with acting fabulous and important. Because we are.
| Vulnerability | It's defined as uncertainty, risk and emotional exposure. A moment where the walls come down and you ask for support. A moment that brings humans together. A moment to be cherished as it's human connection at its finest. Vulnerability to some is seen as a weakness, but how far from the truth that is. It takes the greatest courage to present yourself to the world without any masks to hide behind. It's something I'm learning myself. A girl that used to hide behind multiple walls, appeared as courageous but was actually the loneliest. It's interesting that as soon as I opened up, I received more love than I ever thought possible.
A piggy that swims in the ocean 😱. For sure one of the best things in the world. Apparently initially the pigs were dropped off on the island by sailors who were meant to return and cook them. The sailors never returned and the pigs survived, now making them a major tourist attraction in The Bahamas. Or the other story is that it was always a scheme to attract tourist. Either way...these pigs are seriously living it up. Baking away in the sun (😂), and swimming in the perfect aqua warm waters of this tropical paradise. Heaven. A major bucket list item for me which clearly brought me a tone of joy. Has this made it onto your bucket list too? . . . #Bahamas #BestJobOnThePlanet
It's pretty hilarious that I was under the impression I would have time to relax and unwind now that the Best Job is all wrapped. The universe had different plans for me after all. My week is basically booked out with work for my next project which is accidentally unrolling much faster than I expected. Hehe. Typical Sorellie. No rest for this lady cakes.
I realize there's a lot of new people following here that don't know what wild adventure I'm on currently. So...sit back, relax and enjoy this crazy story. In May, @3rdhome who is a luxury travel and home exchange club, ran a competition called the 'Best Job On The Planet'. It was for one person to win the dream job of traveling to 12 luxurious homes valued at $2.5m on average all over the world, documenting the experience through videos, photos and articles. And so little Sorellie submitted her 1 minute application video along with 17,000 others. There were three rounds with different criteria, narrowing down to just 14 worthy finalists. It was a very, very tough, stressful and intense competition, specifically because my life at the time was not exactly flash hot awesome and I knew this was exactly what I needed to turn my life into the awesome adventure I wanted. But nevertheless, the heavens shone upon me and...this chickie came out victorious! Woo! Fast forward just a couple of months later to August 1 and it was just me, a suitcase and my fast racing, excited heart about to embark on a whirlwind experience. Dreams do come true kids. They really do. What's a dream you so desperately want for yourself to come true? . . . #BestJobOnThePlanet #LuxuryTravel #StayWorldly
Captain happy in Croatia 🇭🇷 I've gotten so much better at photography and nailed my style so much more since the start of the trip, I wish I could revisit all the properties I went to and get the best photographs out of each place. Poop. At least all the homes moving forward I'll be able to utilize properly 🤗 I'm sure at the end of this trip I'll be even better still and wish the same about the remaining 6 stops. Hehe. Ps. Colgate - still waiting for your call to be your promo girl. #BestJobOnThePlanet #ThirdHOME #StayWorldly #Croatia #Colgate
And then one day I woke up in Morocco. Home to the most beautiful architecture and some of the most beautiful history that exists. This part of the world is at times so misunderstood. I hope to call this side of the world home one day to learn more about this ancient, treasure filled culture. #StayWorldly #TravelMore #Morocco #Marrakech
Say it isn't so 😔 The time has come to depart the beautiful @villapuntodevista in Costa Rica. What an incredibly 7 days spent here. The 5 story villa, even though enjoyed by myself, never felt empty thanks to the incredible staff that made it feel like home. Freshly made breakfasts every morning, the relaxation in the jacuzzi on the top floor of the villa, the swims in the infinity pool surrounded by sloths, monkeys, toucans and the iguana that pooped on my head. All cherished memories. The beautiful country of Costa Rica constantly amazed me. The people are some of the kindest in the world, the nature some of the most breathtaking. This isn't the last time for me in Costa Rica. See you again soon. But for now...my next destination. Can you guess where I'm heading? Thank you @villapuntodevista & @3rdhome for having me in this space. Forever grateful. #BestJobOnThePlanet #CostaRica #StayWorldly
I feel I need to introduce myself. My name is tanned Sorelle. Most of you don't know me. Actually, I don't even know this version of Sorelle. She's never existed before. In her spare time, tanned Sorelle loves to hang out with iguanas on the beach and swim with piggies and sharks in the Bahamas, drive golf carts around the resort in the Dominican Republic and hang out with sloths, monkeys and parrots in COSTA RICA where she just arrived! Oh my gosh guys. I woke up in jungle paradise in the biggest villa I'll be staying in this whole trip. 10 bedrooms, 5 story, house lift, infinity pools (yes, multiple pools). Brace yourselves for the photos and videos. It will be spectacular. #BestJobOnThePlanet #costarica #ThirdHOME #StayWorldly @3rdhome 📷 @sherbetbirdie_photography
What's this whole travel thing about? Why are humans desperate to see more? Or is it just some of us? What drives us to discover more? Why is travel the ultimate definition of luxury and true living? I ask myself these questions all the time. What do you think? (Shot inside one of the stunning waterfront @3rdhome properties) #Croatia #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore #StayWorldly #ExploreMore