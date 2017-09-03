LAT
Девушка получила «лучшую в мире» работу, обойдя 17 тысяч претендентов

korrespondent.net/Русский TVNET
Фото: instagram.com/sorelleamore

Австралийка Сорель Амор в ходе конкурса получила работу в туристической компании, которая, как уверяет пресса, является «лучшей в мире», передает Daily Mail. За данное место боролись 17 тысяч претендентов.

Издание сообщает, что, согласно контракту,

девушка должна была в течение трех месяцев объехать двенадцать люксовых курортов. При этом на карманные расходы ей выделили 40 тысяч долларов и разрешили взять с собой друга.

Австралийка отметила, что наибольшее впечатление на нее произвели замок в Шотландии, курорты на Багамах, Бали и в Хорватии. А также в Марокко, на островах Фиджи, в Испании, Коста-Рике и Китае. При этом останавливалась она исключительно в лучших местных отелях.

Известно, что Сорель является не только опытным путешественником, но также и фотографом. В ходе своего путешествия она постоянно фотографировала и публиковала снимки из экзотических точек планеты.

I've strongly noticed recently a habit of women shrinking and being very timid. Perhaps a learned behavior mimicking others or an expectation for women to be kind, gentle, caring and loving at all times. My bestie gifted me a jacket recently that reads on the back 'Queen Coming Through' which she custom made for me (Legend! @birdbirdbirdbirdisthe). So lately I've given myself permission to toy with the idea of being a Queen in my everyday existence, emphasis on the Ancient Egyptian Goddess' which I'm obsessed with. I've come to conclude that walking so tall, proud, unapologetic and certain does wonders for your life and the outcomes of all situations. Too many women forget that we're actually Queens and there is absolutely nooothing wrong with acting fabulous and important. Because we are.

I don't think I need a caption here. I feel like no one will pay attention to the caption for this photo. #ButtManNanaNanaNanaNana

I realize there's a lot of new people following here that don't know what wild adventure I'm on currently. So...sit back, relax and enjoy this crazy story. In May, @3rdhome who is a luxury travel and home exchange club, ran a competition called the 'Best Job On The Planet'. It was for one person to win the dream job of traveling to 12 luxurious homes valued at $2.5m on average all over the world, documenting the experience through videos, photos and articles. And so little Sorellie submitted her 1 minute application video along with 17,000 others. There were three rounds with different criteria, narrowing down to just 14 worthy finalists. It was a very, very tough, stressful and intense competition, specifically because my life at the time was not exactly flash hot awesome and I knew this was exactly what I needed to turn my life into the awesome adventure I wanted. But nevertheless, the heavens shone upon me and...this chickie came out victorious! Woo! Fast forward just a couple of months later to August 1 and it was just me, a suitcase and my fast racing, excited heart about to embark on a whirlwind experience. Dreams do come true kids. They really do. What's a dream you so desperately want for yourself to come true? . . . #BestJobOnThePlanet #LuxuryTravel #StayWorldly

Say it isn't so 😔 The time has come to depart the beautiful @villapuntodevista in Costa Rica. What an incredibly 7 days spent here. The 5 story villa, even though enjoyed by myself, never felt empty thanks to the incredible staff that made it feel like home. Freshly made breakfasts every morning, the relaxation in the jacuzzi on the top floor of the villa, the swims in the infinity pool surrounded by sloths, monkeys, toucans and the iguana that pooped on my head. All cherished memories. The beautiful country of Costa Rica constantly amazed me. The people are some of the kindest in the world, the nature some of the most breathtaking. This isn't the last time for me in Costa Rica. See you again soon. But for now...my next destination. Can you guess where I'm heading? Thank you @villapuntodevista & @3rdhome for having me in this space. Forever grateful. #BestJobOnThePlanet #CostaRica #StayWorldly

I feel I need to introduce myself. My name is tanned Sorelle. Most of you don't know me. Actually, I don't even know this version of Sorelle. She's never existed before. In her spare time, tanned Sorelle loves to hang out with iguanas on the beach and swim with piggies and sharks in the Bahamas, drive golf carts around the resort in the Dominican Republic and hang out with sloths, monkeys and parrots in COSTA RICA where she just arrived! Oh my gosh guys. I woke up in jungle paradise in the biggest villa I'll be staying in this whole trip. 10 bedrooms, 5 story, house lift, infinity pools (yes, multiple pools). Brace yourselves for the photos and videos. It will be spectacular. #BestJobOnThePlanet #costarica #ThirdHOME #StayWorldly @3rdhome 📷 @sherbetbirdie_photography

