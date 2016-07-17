Сексуальная бабушка двоих внуков просто сводит мир с ума

51-летняя Жаклин Берридо Писано, являющаяся мамой двоих детей, у которых уже есть свои дети, - удостоилась лестного признания как «самая горячая бабушка в мире».
Ранее британское издание The Sun признало Жаклин самой красивой бабушкой в мире. После публикации у эффектной шатенки резко выросла популярность в соцсетях. Званием «самой горячей бабушки», у которой растут двое внуков, ее наградил Instagram.
Недавно Жаклин исполнился 51 год. В качестве подарка самой себе она устроила фотосессию в Париже.
На снимках, которыми Жаклин всегда охотно делится с подписчиками своего фотоблога, она выглядит так ухоженно и моложаво, что в ее возраст невозможно поверить.
Усиливает этот эффект и то обстоятельство, что Жаклин очень стройна и прекрасно сложена. Ее длинным ногам могут позавидовать и молодые девушки.
Сама бабушка утверждает, что ее великолепное тело – это результат того, что в ее питании нет ничего вредного, а также следствие регулярных тренировок в спортзале.
Miracles exist if you believe ✨⚜️ dress @boutiquecholpon ✨✨✨🌹 There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. Believe in your heart that you're meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles. Have a wonderful Sunday my beautiful divine souls 💋 #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼 #nofasterthanlife
Thank you so much for all wonderful, empowering, loving messages and gestures. Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. ❤️ #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #lovealwaysgetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
"If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” – Italian Proverb They call me: Grandma, Nonna, Noni, the list goes on and on. Regardless of how they call me, they let me feel pretty awesome. They see me as someone full of wisdom, recipes and life lessons. And, as someone who probably will let them get away, with things, their parents wouldn’t. 🤗❣️❣️#infinitelove #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #onlylove #myangel #rememberstefan👼 #nofasterthanlife