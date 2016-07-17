LAT
Сексуальная бабушка двоих внуков просто сводит мир с ума

Русский TVNET/medikforum.ru
Фото: instagram.com/realfashionist

51-летняя Жаклин Берридо Писано, являющаяся мамой двоих детей, у которых уже есть свои дети, - удостоилась лестного признания как «самая горячая бабушка в мире».

Ранее британское издание The Sun признало Жаклин самой красивой бабушкой в мире. После публикации у эффектной шатенки резко выросла популярность в соцсетях. Званием «самой горячей бабушки», у которой растут двое внуков, ее наградил Instagram.

Недавно Жаклин исполнился 51 год. В качестве подарка самой себе она устроила фотосессию в Париже.

На снимках, которыми Жаклин всегда охотно делится с подписчиками своего фотоблога, она выглядит так ухоженно и моложаво, что в ее возраст невозможно поверить.

Усиливает этот эффект и то обстоятельство, что Жаклин очень стройна и прекрасно сложена. Ее длинным ногам могут позавидовать и молодые девушки.

Сама бабушка утверждает, что ее великолепное тело – это результат того, что в ее питании нет ничего вредного, а также следствие регулярных тренировок в спортзале.

