Суббота, 19 мая
Сегодня свадьба года! Главные новости из Кенгсингтонского дворца за считанные часы до...

Фото: REUTERS/Scanpix

Этот долгожданный день настал - 19 мая 2018 года будет записано в историю как главное событие года в королевской семье Великобритании. Уже сегодня принц Гарри и его возлюбленная Меган Маркл обменяются кольцами и клятвами в любви и верности перед алтарем, после чего пройдет грандиозное празднование этого события, за которым будет следить весь мир, и мы с вами тоже. Ждем с нетерпением...

Пока же торжество не началось, представляем вам последнюю информацию о нем из самого что ни на есть достоверного источника - с официальной страницы Кенсингтонского дворца в Twitter.

