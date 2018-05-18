Сегодня свадьба года! Главные новости из Кенгсингтонского дворца за считанные часы до...

Пока же торжество не началось, представляем вам последнюю информацию о нем из самого что ни на есть достоверного источника - с официальной страницы Кенсингтонского дворца в Twitter.

Tomorrow, as Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle get married you'll be able to follow live in many ways on our official online channels - here @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal & @ClarenceHouse. Find out more here > https://t.co/NSXixLyYuM #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/kgWKIkrxft— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

Staff at The Royal Mews apply their final touches, ahead of tomorrow’s #RoyalWedding.



Find out more about the horses and carriages that will be used: https://t.co/LDnofYXlba pic.twitter.com/Yx6ufe7SQ0— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother Ms. Doria Ragland #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SqOFhb0Wr5— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Prince Harry was joined by his Best Man The Duke of Cambridge as they met some of those waiting in the crowds on Castle Hill #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/aeqw1vmrbO— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

Prince Harry meets well-wishers outside #WindsorCastle on the eve of his wedding #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RPK5Ex43lH— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

With my brother @PB_Curry in Windsor getting ready for the #RoyalWedding tomorrow! We are praying God’s blessing on the couple and all involved. pic.twitter.com/j48oHn5LmN— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) May 18, 2018

As preparations for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle continue in Windsor, join us for a look at the route the newlyweds will take in a Carriage Procession following the Wedding Ceremony.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/YnFQVhxxti— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

People can also find out more about Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, the work they do and any announcements which will be made on the day, on our website at https://t.co/cChIfUgYeG #royalwedding— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

🎥 Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! pic.twitter.com/OTdcF9hc0a— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at the #RoyalWedding, including regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/O9tT0cVKC2— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018

While the details of Ms. Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress won't be revealed until Saturday, with the help of @RCT, take a look at what other Royal Brides have worn on their Wedding Day: https://t.co/ZmZMEXU37U#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/QbT0jl6zI5— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 16, 2018

We’re incorporating pollinator-friendly plants as part of the displays in and around St George’s Chapel for the #RoyalWedding.



Watch conservation expert Dr. Alice Laughton and @TheRoyalParks Gardener Mike Jones speak about the plants being grown for the displays. pic.twitter.com/EofKbNivoP— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Today Queensmead School in Windsor held a wedding parade on the Long Walk, complete with mini Prince Harry, Ms. Markle, Archbishop and wedding guests #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/w2EF5Ra7v7— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018