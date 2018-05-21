Вот они - главные фото со свадьбы Гарри и Меган: красота, и бабушка не так грустна...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.



They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018