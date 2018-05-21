Вот они - главные фото со свадьбы Гарри и Меган: красота, и бабушка не так грустна...

Понедельник, 21 мая
Фото: Alexi Lubomirski/AP/Scanpix

На официальной странице Кенсингтонского дворца в Twitter появились всего три фотографии с состоявшейся 19 мая свадьбы младшего внука королевы Великобритании Елизаветы II принца Гарри и экс-актрисы Меган Маркл. Зато какие! «Они так счастливы!» - отмечается в комментарии к фото. Смотрите - это особенные кадры...

