Флойд Мейвезер принял вызов Хабиба Нурмагомедова

CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to @leonardellerbe ‘s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me. LET’S MAKE LAS VEGAS GREAT AGAIN! #CBS #SHOWTIME #MGMGRAND #MayweatherPromotions

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 15, 2018 at 7:26am PDT