Чт, 27.12.2018
Мне кажется, что люди, которые не разучились краснеть, – необычное явление само по себе. актриса Юлия Пересильд о режиссере Алвисе Херманисе
От расшитых бриллиантами платьев до банальных костюмов эльфов, или Рождественская мода
Празднуют звезды!

ФОТО: instagram.com

В чем встретили в этом году Рождество мировые знаменитости? Оцените очень разные варианты праздничных нарядов - смотрите фото из Instagram!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 💋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas Eve with my favorite girls

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I want for Christmas is ... ❤️

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing you love, laughter and joy 🎄❤️

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting patiently ☺️🎅🏼🦌❄️ #MerryChristmas

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

