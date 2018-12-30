Рождество золотых деток: частный самолет, машина в подарок и деньги вместо елочных игрушек
Каждый, наверное, когда-то представлял себе, что бы он сделал, если бы у него был миллион... А вот как тратят деньги на праздники наследники самых богатых людей в мире!
Oh Tannebaum Oh Tannebaum man bist du reich mein Baum !! #christmas #tree #79 #theprestigelifestyle #luxus #luxuslife #love #richkidsofinstagram #club #dollar #money #best #nice #good #wtf #dubai #water #fun #high #car #2018 #picture #pictureoftheday #weihnachten #omg #wtf #geld #euro #richclub
Happy Holidays Everybody 🐾 #louisvuitton #balenciaga #miumiu #parajumpers #saintlaurent #ysl #galerieslafayette #richkidsofinstagram #richkids #shoppingaddict #shoppingqueen #printempshaussmann #fashion #fashionweek #shoppingspree #richthekid #milliondollarbaby #millionaire #richlifestyle #boujee
🚀 Left or right Lambo sleigh for Santa? ☕️ @greencoffeemonaco packages on the way for Christmas 👀 Fast deliveries ensured thanks to @rmautosport here with their two stunning Lamborghini: the red #Countach from 1989 and the green Aventador 👌🏻 • • • • • 📸 ©️ Prod. #TomClaeren.com || Shot by @minarikd || #Monaco #Lamborghini #Aventador #Christmas #GreenCoffeeMonaco
❄️ Welcome to @utopianhotels in #Megeve with the @alpagamegeve 🏔 It’s been a fantastic drive from Monaco with the Aston Martin #Vantage, arriving in this 5* boutique hotel which looks like a small village where you can privatise a whole chalet or simply book your cosy hotel room 👌🏻 Keep up with my stories to enjoy the full experience and some backstage shots 📸🎥 #RoadTrip #SkiResort #MyUtopian #AstonMartinLive • • • • • 📸 ©️ Prod. #TomClaeren.com Backstage Shot by @minarikd