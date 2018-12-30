Вс, 30.12.2018
Мне кажется, что люди, которые не разучились краснеть, – необычное явление само по себе. актриса Юлия Пересильд о режиссере Алвисе Херманисе
  • TVNET Rus
  • Красотка
  • Жизнь
  • Рождество золотых деток: частный самолет, машина в подарок и деньги вместо елочных игрушек

Рождество золотых деток: частный самолет, машина в подарок и деньги вместо елочных игрушек
У богатых свои причуды!

Поделиться Поделиться Поделиться E-mail Распечатать Пришли новoсть Комментировать

ФОТО: Instagram

Каждый, наверное, когда-то представлял себе, что бы он сделал, если бы у него был миллион... А вот как тратят деньги на праздники наследники самых богатых людей в мире!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👑 Rendall Tyga Coleby 💋 (@tfrtc) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✈️ My favourite Christmas thing to do, on-route to a cooler climate.

A post shared by Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GIULIA NATI (@giulianatiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buon Natale a tutti❤️ #domperignon #luxurylifestyle

A post shared by Matteo Campesato (@matteo_campesato) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by InnateMadness. 🍓 (@innatemadness17) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luxuries Outlook (@luxuriesoutlook) on

Читать также

Актуально

НАВЕРХ