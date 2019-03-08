92-летняя Елизавета II опубликовала свой первый пост в Instagram
Накануне в официальном Instagram-аккаунте британской королевской семьи появился пост, сделанный Ее Величеством Елизаветой II.
Как известно, у членов британской королевской семьи нет своей страницы в Instagram, однако новости о жизни монарших особ можно узнать из официального аккаунта Виндзоров.
И вот 7 марта на странице королевской семьи появился пост, который опубликовала сама 92-летняя королева Великобритании.
Елизавета II решила показать почти 5 миллионам подписчиков фотографии письма Чарльза Бэббиджа - изобретателя первой вычислительной машины - ее прапрадеду, принцу Альберту.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
Подписала эту публикацию британская королева от своего лица, уточнив, что
увидела этот документ в Королевском архиве и сочла уместным поделиться столь ценными снимками с аудиторией в соцсетях.
За неполные сутки пост набрал более 200 000 лайков и несколько тысяч комментариев.
А вот еще один интересный пост:
View this post on Instagram
The Queen and The Royal Family have held an association with technology for hundreds of years. From Queen Victoria trying out the new invention “the telephone” in 1878, to the first televised Christmas Broadcast in 1957 and right up to The Queen publishing her first Instagram post today @sciencemuseum The Queen has long been a supporter of digital communications tools, and Her Majesty sent her first tweet during her last visit to the Science Museum in 2014. Take a look at just some of the iconic #RoyalFamily technological moments since 1940.