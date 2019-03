В ретро-пальто и мини-берете: Меган Маркл показала французский шарм

FAMILY! They attended Zara’s daughter (Lena) christening this Saturday. Harry is the godfather. 😊 Zara is Princess Anne’s daughter, so Harry’s cousin. Lena is 9-month old ❤️❤️. The christening took place at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire. The same church her sister Mia and cousin Isla Phillips were christened at. The Queen, The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips were present. 📸 Andrew Lloyd . . . . #duchessofsussex #duchessofcambridge #meghanmarkle #princeharry #katemiddleton #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals

