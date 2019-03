Настоящая экзотика! Кайлани Крейн - фигуристка с родины кенгуру и коал

My favourite way to stay active is spinning and jumping on the ice, and dancing to the music! I am a strong supporter of the Girls Make Your Move Campaign. For me, it wasn't always easy, but it's always been worth it. We all have our own journey and I started out as a shy little girl and became someone that definitely demands attention on the ice! I feel so empowered by the @girlsmakeyourmove campaign because it inspires me to stand together with other girls, to make an active improvement in our lifestyle. For daily tips and inspiration follow @girlsmakeyourmove or go to www.girlsmove.gov.au #girlsmove #ad

