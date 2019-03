Богатые и знаменитые показали фрагменты своего уик-энда

Although this injury is very unfortunate I believe this had to happen... Since I’ve been 15y/o I had never really stopped. Its been basketball 24/7. So this injury really slowed things down for me and allowed me to learn much more about myself and about my body than I ever would if I was playing. I’ve been feeling great and I expect a better version of myself when I come back and hoop again 💪🏼🏀 Im extremely blessed and grateful to my family and people that have helped and supported me throughout this period of my life and will continue to support me in the future. 🙌🏼🙌🏼

A post shared by Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) on Mar 23, 2019 at 11:21am PDT