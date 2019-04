Диана Кубасова опубликовала первое фото со своей тайной свадьбы

Happy 2 Year Wedding Anniversary My Love! ❤️

A post shared by 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕝𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟠 (@dianakubasova) on Apr 25, 2019 at 8:27am PDT