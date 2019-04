Футболист сборной Чехии погиб в ДТП. Два месяца назад у него родилась дочь

Recently, the guys from the charitable foundation @sport_hradec_cup , asked me to give them my jersey.👕 Of course I was happy to support this event. I ended up giving them not only my Alanyaspor jersey but also a Sparta's one. Both of these and several more can be bought via an online auction system https://aukce.sporthradec.cz.💻 At the end of June, the raised money will be handed directly to the handicapped children. You can read more information about the whole project at www.sporthradec.cz. Thanks for your help or sharing.👍 #alanyaspor #90 #jersey #spartapraha #sporthradeccup

A post shared by Josef Šural (@josef.sural) on Apr 19, 2019 at 7:31am PDT