Штангистку-трансгендера затравили за мировые рекорды

Штангистка-трансгендер Мэри Грегори приняла участие в девяти турнирах и одержала победу в каждом из них. Успехи Грегори вызвали негативную реакцию многих олимпийцев, сообщает Yahoo Sports.
Мэри Грегори выложила в свой Instagram радостный пост с фото и подписью: "Что за день, 9 из 9!". Штангистка не только одержала победу во всех этих турнирах, но и установила четыре мировых рекорда.
What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record! Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people!💜 - From our initial consultation I told @savvysavit that I wanted to cut to the 82.5kg class, go 9 for 9, and set some records- we did it!!! I don't think she was happy with me cutting but she was there offering her support. When I needed a pick me up or advice she was there! Thank you coach!💜 - A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_ , from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone- all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you! And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!💜 - Thank @rrrrachele for making the trip out to support me today, video my lifts, and cheer me on!💜 - And thank you to all the peeps on Instagram who reached out to offer your support!💜 - Now for 🍷 and 🍕!!! - #transgenderwoman#sharetheplatform#transrightsarehumanrights#lgbtq#bemoreawesome#upliftandliftheavy#morefemalestrength#richmondbalance#liftlunchlearnrva#squat#bench#deadlift
Многие спортсмены не смогли и не захотели по достоинству оценить успехи Грегори и разразились гневными комментариями.
"Эта трансгендерная женщина с мужским телом установила мировой рекорд и выиграла турниры для женщин в Америке. Биологическая женщина не сможет с ней конкурировать. Это бессмысленно", - написала бывшая участница олимпийской сборной Великобритании по плаванию Шэррон Дэвис.
Легкоатлетка Келли Холмс тоже осталась недовольна подобными достижениями и заявила, что всё идёт к тому, что "биологические женщины будут бойкотировать подобные соревнования".
Exciting start to the week! 2 weeks out! Bw is down to 182.6lb/ 82.8kg- so close! - Being physically strong, having muscles is something I struggled with when I decided to transition. I decided to heck with it, I am going to be as physically strong as I can be! Been feeling jacked lately- and it feels good, even sexy! This is the first picture I ever remember being taken of my back! Thanks @pixitrainer for taking the pic! It surprised me, all that back work that coach prescribed is paying off! - And I passed out again after pulling- this time a bit more violently. Pretty sure it's the cut and the hormones- if wasn't so close to making weight I would say to heck with it and eat, lol. I am sure that would help! - I did widen my stance and tried to load my hips and hamstrings a bit. I liked it, feels good and even though it's not apparent in the video my legs locked out fractions of a second before my hips. Really happy with the way this is feeling and looking! - @savvysavit #transgenderwoman#sumoischeating#passingout#sharetheplatform#myjourney#powerliftingwomen#lgbtqsports#upliftandliftheavy#exodusstrength
As promised here is the full meet recap- what a day yesterday! One my best meets ever, not because of the records but because I was prepared, had a plan and flawlessly executed it! The records were just icing on the cake! - Friday night weighed in super light at 179.3lbs, 81.3kg! Over a kg under the class limit. - Squats, opener 130kg good lift. Opened a bit lighter than planned, was having issues with depth. Wanted to make sure I buried this one. 2nd attempt 138kg good lift. Chipped the VA State masters record here. Based on feels I knew I didn't have much left for thirds. 3rd attempt 142.5kg/ 314.2lbs good lift. Chipped the world masters record here. It felt much harder than it looked, I really don't think much more was there. - Bench, opener 100kg good lift. This was a world masters record. Couldn't get set up right and the pins we're a bit low. This was alot harder than I expected. 2nd attempt 102.5kg good lift. Broke my own record, took a hand off. This one felt the best out all three bench attempts. 3rd 105.5kg/ 232.6lbs good lift. Chipped the world open bench record. Got a fast press command luckily, this one again felt harder than it looked. Was struggling with tightness here, really don't think I had much left here as well. - DL opener 177.5kg good lift and world masters total record. This felt harder than I expected so I took a smaller jump for my 2nd. 2nd attempt 185kg good lift, world masters dl record. This felt really good. Starting to get in the groove. 3rd attempt 192.5kg/ 424.4lbs good lift and a 2.5kg PR! This didn't feel much different than 185kg but I didn't want to get greedy- the plan was 9 for 9 and I had a conservative PR. Felt great to end the strong! - Again, awesome day! Totaled 440.5kg/ 971.1lbs with a 399.5wilks. Thanks again to the all people who supported me, helped me, and cheered me on! 27 white lights, excited to get back too training and prepping for the next meet! - @savvysavit #transisbeautiful#sharetheplatform#powerliftingwomen#upliftandliftheavy#richmondbalance#morefemalestrength#exodusstrength#lgbtqsports#sumoischeating#deadlifts#benching#squats#bemoreawesome