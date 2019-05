Кто горячее - Дочь Ван Дамма или Лундгрена? Давайте разбираться!

This kick is for the girls who never had a role model. This kick is for the girls who had people putting them down. This kick is for the girls who never give up. This kick is for the girls that say I CAN & I WILL. 📸@annewermiel 💄@tcoopermua 👗@johannahmasters #girlpower #girlswithmuscle #mma #ufc #kickboxer #boxer #bjj #martialarts #nikewomen #nevergiveup #justdoit #girlsliftgirls

A post shared by Bianca Van Damme (@iambbgun) on Jul 17, 2016 at 11:59pm PDT