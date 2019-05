Сборная Латвии провалила второй период и уступила Чехии

#CZELAT #IIHFWorlds We officially have the 200th goal of the tournament! Miks Indrasis scores on the #powerplay to give @lhf_lv the lead over @narodnitym



Stay up to the minute with game action with the IIHF App:

 https://t.co/PDQtNtuJxc

▶️ https://t.co/yImldTg3TU pic.twitter.com/NO5HShU6qm