Латвийские звезды показали, как встретили лето

01.06.2015. Abu Dhabi. Pianist Vestards Šimkus has been characterized as “phenomenal” (conductor Paavo Järvi), “inspiring” (by BBC), “an accomplished pianist” (American Record Guide), as well as “one of the outstanding pianists of young generation” (Piano News). Being the 1st-prize-winner of several competitions, including the Maria Canals International Piano Competition, he began to gain an international recognition after his performances with BBC Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Orchestre National de France as well as after performing at Lucerne, Schleswig-Holstein, Rheingau, Kissinger Sommer, Bergen and Lockenhaus festivals. The pianist has received numerous awards, among them are the highest national awards of Poland and Estonia, and has been nominated for the International Classical Music Award. Šimkus has also proven himself as a composer.

