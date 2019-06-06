Видео: Мастер из Новороссийска сделала впечатляющую татуировку фанату Леброна Джеймса

Звезда Национальной Баскетбольной Ассоциации (НБА) Леброн Джеймс является кумиром для многих любителей спорта, но есть у американца один персональный преданный фанат, который решил нанести себе на тело полномасштабную панорамную татуировку, на которой запечатлены знаковые моменты карьеры форварда "Лейкерс".
Автором татуировки стала тату-мастер из Новороссийска Анастасия Устинова. Татуировка занимает площадь всей ноги по кругу от верхней части бедра и до нижней части голени.
