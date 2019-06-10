Пн, 10.06.2019
В Нью-Йорке вертолет упал на небоскреб

ФОТО: Reuters/ScanPix

В понедельник, 10 июня, в Нью-Йорке на крышу 54-этажного здания в Манхэттене на Седьмой авеню упал вертолет, сообщает The New York Times.

Галерея: В Нью-Йорке вертолет упал на небоскреб

Причины произошедшего пока неясны, в полиции описали инцидент как "жесткую посадку": вертолет загорелся при столкновении с крышей.

На борту вертолета находился один человек, он погиб.

Здание было эвакуировано.

