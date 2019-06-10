В Нью-Йорке вертолет упал на небоскреб

В понедельник, 10 июня, в Нью-Йорке на крышу 54-этажного здания в Манхэттене на Седьмой авеню упал вертолет, сообщает The New York Times.
Причины произошедшего пока неясны, в полиции описали инцидент как "жесткую посадку": вертолет загорелся при столкновении с крышей.
На борту вертолета находился один человек, он погиб.
Здание было эвакуировано.
I don’t see any helicopter in midtown Manhattan but I def heard something rumble a little while ago pic.twitter.com/aQYzC0efNt— Dominic Cholewa I (@PlantBasedPapii) June 10, 2019
787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH— Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019
Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.— Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019
We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ