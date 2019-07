Богатые и знаменитые делятся снимками своих ярких выходных

🏋🏻‍♀️Romaleo couple💕 One more training camp in Ukraine 🇺🇦 has finished and we’re going home 🇱🇻😊 Btw don’t miss the last chance to order your beautiful Romaleos2 at @germanweightliftingshop and maybe it will be the perfect gift for your other half/best friend/teammate 😏😁👌🏻 Go order them now ⬇️⬇️⬇️ @germanweightliftingshop #excited #romaleos2 #training #trainingcamp #ukraine #latvia #weightlifting #germanweihhtliftingshop #nike #rebekakoha #teamkoha #kohaweightlifting

A post shared by Rebeka Koha (@rebeka_koha) on Jun 30, 2019 at 1:49am PDT