Легендарного боксёра насмерть сбила машина

Hello Everybody, Nearly 2 years ago I created this page to celebrate the career of my idol. Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whittaker. I kept up with it for a while, but life caught up with me. And I haven't posted in a long time. As you can all imagine, I woke up today heartbroken, when I read the news that my idol had passed away. I want everyone to know that this isn't Sweet Pea's page. This is just a fan page. I have noticed a rapid increase in followers. It's asif people Believe this page to be his, and although I appreciate the support I'm not about to sit here and purposely gain from another mans death. My morals don't allow me to do that. My heart is very heavy right now. The man that inspired me to do what I do is gone. And he was only 55. A true legend of the game, one of the greatest fighters of all time, a loving father, and a Class Act. You will be missed my friend. May you rest in perfect paradise 🙏❤️ #PernellWhitaker #Legend #RestInPeace #Champion

