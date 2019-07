33-летняя красавица "Мисс Европа" умерла от рака

View this post on Instagram

Wooow! It’s been almost 10 years after my first big competition Miss Earth!👸🏻 It was an amazing experience, I met friends with who I’m still in contact, I saw the most beautiful islands of Philippine and learned a lot of their culture! And I can say that Filipinos are the most polite, kindness and lovely nation in the world❤️ Miss u girls, miss all organizations, and miss Philippines✨👑❣️ #missearth #missearthserbia #missearth2009 #10yearchallenge