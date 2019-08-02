Пт, 2.08.2019
Утонченные приглашения, роскошные столы и жаркие поцелуи: как гулял свадьбу Гиргенсонс

ФОТО: Instagram

В субботу, 27 июля, узами брака связали себя звезда хоккея из Латвии Земгус Гиргенсонс, ныне выступающий за клуб НХЛ "Баффало", и хрупкая американка Кэти Салливан. Ранее их друзья уже публиковали свадебные фотографии парочки, но наконец и сами возлюбленные показали своё роскошное торжество! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

forever and always 💕 #greetthegirgensons 7.27.19

A post shared by Katie Sullivan (@katie_sullivan4) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s to Forever 7.27.19 ❤️ #greetthegirgensons

A post shared by Zemgus Girgensons (@zemgus94) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to @zemgus94 and his wife, Katie, on tying the knot this past weekend! 💛

A post shared by Buffalo Sabres (@buffalosabres) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When everything is blushing....the bride, the decor, the bubbly 💗#thingsSHEloves Vendor love: @joeykennedyphoto | @shofilmscinema | @omniwilliampennhotel | @hensandchickspgh | @partymosaic | @alloccasionspartyrental | @marbella_rental | @loreemayer_design | @bellachristiez | @elegantchaircoverdesigns | @hannahconardbeauty #pittsburghwedding #pittsburghweddingplanner #pittsburghbride #wedding #bride #weddinggoals #weddinginspiration #designinspo #eventdesign #weddingdecor #weddingdecorinspiration #weddingdesign #weddingpro #eventpro #detailsnob #girlboss #mompreneur #shaylahawkinsevents #WAGSredefined #wags #nhlwags #nhl #nhlwedding #luxuryweddingplanner #weddinginspo #stylishwedding

A post shared by SHE | SLATE Studio (@alexisallen_she) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Katie & Zemgus Girgensons!

A post shared by NHL Wags & Babies👰🏼👶🏻 (@hockeywags) on

