Остапенко покидает соревнования в Торонто

Fist pump if you are through to the QF! 💪



Qualifier @MarieBouzkova 🇨🇿 breaks Jeļena Ostapenko 🇱🇻 four times en route to commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory.



She will face No. 4 Simona Halep tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TQSJwfP9aI