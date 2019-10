Головкин под гул трибун стал чемпионом мира в среднем весе

@gggboxing defeats @sergiy.derevyanchenko by unanimous decision in a very very close fight and picks up the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight world championships, the judges scored the contest 114-113, 115-112 and 115-112 again. Golovkin looked troubled throughout the fight from Derevyanchenko’s powerful body shots. Golovkin managed to open up a huge cut over the right eye of Devrevyancheko and also dropped him in the first round 🥊 🇰🇿🇺🇸 —————————————————— #boxing #ggg #fight #ko #golovkin #middleweight #world #champ #usa #MSG #newyork

