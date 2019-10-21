Лучший теннисист планеты Рафаэль Надаль женился после 14 лет романа

Знаменитый испанский теннисист Рафаэль Надаль женился на своей давней подруге Марии Франциско Перелло.
Свадьба прошла в частном поместье La Fortaleza на Майорке в режиме "за закрытыми дверьми". Гостей торжества попросили прийти на свадьбу без сотовых телефонов, а местную полицию - не допустить использование дронов над местом проведения мероприятия. Кроме того, персонал подписал соглашение о неразглашении.
Один кадр со свадьбы всё-таки попал в интернет. На нём Надаль заботливо поправляет прическу своей невесте.
Журналистам пока не удалось узнать много подробностей торжества, но известно, что было приглашено около 350 гостей, включая экс-короля Испании Хуана Карлоса и его супругу Софию. На свадьбе также присутствовали известные испанские теннисисты Карлос Мойя, Давид Феррер, Фелисьяно Лопес, Хуан Монако, Марк Лопес.
Накануне свадьбы Мария Франциско Перелло выложила в Instagram эскиз свадебного платья.
32-летний Рафаэль и его возлюбленная встречались на протяжении 14 лет. За все эти годы испанец ни разу не был замечен в окружении других девушек. О том, что Надаль сделал Марии предложение стало известно прошлой зимой. По информации издания Hola!, Надаль сделал предложение возлюбленной во время отпуска в Риме.
