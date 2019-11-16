Необычные фото: знаменитости плечом к плечу с собой же в юности

Некий голландский гуру "Фотошопа" делится в Instagram действительно интересными фотографиями, на которых знаменитости плечом к плечу позируют с собой же в юности. Многие выглядят как два разных человека, а по некоторым вообще невозможно понять, кто из них из прошлого, а кто - из настоящего. Посмотри!
“Tell me something, girl. . . “ Lady GaGa together wit her younger self, Stefani Germanotta. . . . #ladygaga #thenandnow #toenennu #timehop #timetravel #throwback #tb #flashback #stefanigermanotta #mix #mashup #singer #actress #award #music #film #cinema #astarisborn #bornthisway #art #fanart #edit #photoshop #littlemonsters #gaga #ladygagafans #photoedit #picoftheday #ladygagaedit #fun @ladygaga
🎬 A C T I O N!! 10 actors & actresses and one of their famous tv/movie characters. S W I P E ! 👉🏼😊 . . . #tb #throwback flashback #tv #movie #art #instaart #edit #photoedit #photoshop #fanart #film #movie #cinema #tv #fun @nph @emmawatson @donjohnson @juliaroberts @johnnydeppofficial @dustinhoffmanofficial @willsmith @leavecaricealone @tomhanks @officialslystallone
I was born in 1974 and personally I still think the music from the 80's is the best, or rather, it brings back the best memories for me. ❤️ School, making friends and listening and dancing to music in the bars and clubs. That decade was so wonderfully diverse and has also brought us some great icons. And even now these great pop artists are still going strong, even in heaven. 💫👊🏼There are so many but which of these 10 RANDOM typical 80’s artists is your favorite and brings back memories? 😍 SWIPE 👉🏼 and see #madonna #boygeorge #cyndilauper #brucespringsteen #tinaturner #georgemichael #whitneyhouston #davidbowie #annielennox #prince #80smusic #music #80s #memories #art #photoshop #thenandnow #toenennu @madonna @cyndilauper @officialannielennox @whitneyhouston @tinaturner @springsteen @prince @georgemofficial @boygeorgeofficial @davidbowie
FLASHBACK FRIDAY. ACTION 🎬 HERE’S JOHNNY! Jack Nicholson & Jack Torrance Actors together with one of their famous movie characters. #theshining #stanleykubrick #instamovie #instacinema #instafilm #thenandnow #toenennu #flashback #tb #throwback #timehop #timetravel #art #instaart #fanart #photoshop #photoedit #creative #hollywood #jacknicholson #actor #instagood #instadaily
Angelina Jolie embraces her younger self. . Then & Now. . . . #tb #throwback #flashback #timehop #timetravel #tripdownmemorylane #actrice #film #films #movies #movie #hollywood #cinema #art #fun #edit #photoshop #photoedit #angelinajolie #maleficent #maleficent2 #beautiful #woman @angelinajolieofficial @angelinajolie_offiicial
We can be heroes. Just for one day. 💫 . Vandaag is de première van de David Bowie - musical Lazarus. Een mooie gelegenheid dit beeld te posten. Cast & crew succes! 👊🏼 . Today the David Bowie - musical Lazarus premiered in The Netherlands. Good reason to post this image again. Good luck to all the cast & crew. . #lazarus #musical #bowie #davidbowie #delamar #theater #amsterdam #heroes #icon #iconic #art #instaart #photoshop #photoedit
A C T I O N! 🎬 Emma Watson & Hermione Granger • • 1 of the created images that is most shared on instagram. #tb #throwback #film #movie #cinema #art #emmawatson #hermionegranger #hermionegrangeredit #instaart #instafilm #fanart #harrypotter #timehop #timetravel #mix #mashup #thenandnow #toenennu @emmawatson @harrypotterfilm
Justin & Justin Bieber. Then & Now. . . . . #justinbieber #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #justinbieberedits #tripdownmemorylane #flashback #tb #timetravel #timehop #throwback #art #fanart #pop #singer #artist #instaartist #bieberfever #biebers #bieberfever #instaart #edit #photoedit #photoart #photoshop @justinbieber @justinbieber.updatess @justinbiebercrewbackup
Leonardo & Leonardo DiCaprio. Then & Now. 🎬 . . #leonardodicaprio #thenandnow #toenennu #art #fanart #edit #photoedit #photoshop #actor #fun #creativity #leodicaprio #hollywood #film #cinema #movie #portrait #portraitphotography #portraitedit #movies #films #instafilm #creative #timetravel #timehop @leonardodicaprio
1 jaar geleden plaatste ik deze foto bewerking van Sylvester Stallone en vanaf dat moment kwam ik in een ongelofelijke maffe en bijzondere achtbaanrit terecht. . One year ago I posted this Sylvester Stallone edit 👊🏼and from that day on the unbelievable crazy roller coaster ride began. 🎢 😁 . . . #sylvesterstallone #regram #thenandnow #toenennu #flashback #tb #throwback #oneyearago #time #travel #timehop #timetravel #actor #photoshop #rocky #balboa #rockybalboa #edit #art #fanart #fanedit #film #movie #cinema #boxing #boxinggame #slystallone @officialslystallone
👩🏼🦰 👱🏼♂️ 👩🦰 👦🏻 👧🏼 👦🏼 S W I P E FOR YOUR F • R • I • E • N • D • S 👉🏼 HAPPY 25th ANNIVERSARY The first episode aired 25 years ago today, sep 22, 1994. AND I STILL LOVE IT!!!! 👊🏼😀❤️ . . #friends25 #friends #25birthday #tvshow #tb #throwback #celebration #friendsfan #joey #chandler #monica #phoebe #ross #rachel #brightkauffmancrane @friends @mleblanc @_schwim_ @mattylangfordperry @lisakudrow @courteneycoxofficial @jennifer_aniston_the_official @wbpictures @nbc @netflix @netflixnl @jenniferaniston
Reese Witheryoungerself. 😉 Then & Now #tb #throwback #flashback #fun #tripdownmemorylane #timetravel #timehop #actrice #hollywood #film #movie #cinema #art #fan #fanart #fanedit #edit #photo #photoedit #photoshop #reesewitherspoon #reese #picoftheday #photofun #creative #respect @reesewitherspoon