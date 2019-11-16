Сб, 16.11.2019
Мода, она как делится? Сначала - это ужасно, потом - шокирует, через время - вроде ничего, затем - носят все, и вот - старомодное. Я, конечно, в первый отряд не попаду - нет таких возможностей. Но во второй-третий хочется. Лена, очень яркая жительница Юрмалы

Необычные фото: знаменитости плечом к плечу с собой же в юности

ФОТО: Instagram

Некий голландский гуру "Фотошопа" делится в Instagram действительно интересными фотографиями, на которых знаменитости плечом к плечу позируют с собой же в юности. Многие выглядят как два разных человека, а по некоторым вообще невозможно понять, кто из них из прошлого, а кто - из настоящего. Посмотри!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was born in 1974 and personally I still think the music from the 80's is the best, or rather, it brings back the best memories for me. ❤️ School, making friends and listening and dancing to music in the bars and clubs. That decade was so wonderfully diverse and has also brought us some great icons. And even now these great pop artists are still going strong, even in heaven. 💫👊🏼There are so many but which of these 10 RANDOM typical 80’s artists is your favorite and brings back memories? 😍 SWIPE 👉🏼 and see #madonna #boygeorge #cyndilauper #brucespringsteen #tinaturner #georgemichael #whitneyhouston #davidbowie #annielennox #prince #80smusic #music #80s #memories #art #photoshop #thenandnow #toenennu @madonna @cyndilauper @officialannielennox @whitneyhouston @tinaturner @springsteen @prince @georgemofficial @boygeorgeofficial @davidbowie

A post shared by Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) on

