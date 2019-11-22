Одна из самых ярких теннисисток мира Доминика Цибулкова завершила карьеру
На прошлой неделе 30-летняя словацкая теннисистка Доминика Цибулкова объявила о завершении профессиональной карьеры. Это решение не было спонтанным. Доминика знала о том, что завершит карьеру ещё перед Roland Garros-2019.
В конце карьеры словачку замучала травма ахилла, которая и стала одной из причин, чтобы повесить ракетку на гвоздь.
"Буду скучать по поддержке моих поклонников на корте, но никогда не забуду вас, потому что теннис всегда будет частью меня", - написала Доминика в своих социальных сетях.
На счету Цибулковой 8 титулов WTA, в том числе на Итоговом турнире в 2016-м году. В марте 2017 года словачка поднялась на четвёртое место в мировом рейтинге, что стало её лучшим результатом в карьере.
Today, with mixed feelings, I have special news to share with you all. As you know I haven’t been playing tournaments for several months. What started as a recurring Achilles injury, developed into one of the most difficult moments in my life – deciding on what to do with my tennis career. After a lot of thinking, talks, and support from my family, friends, and my team, I have finally decided that I will not be returning to the courts as a competitive player. It is a moment filled with so many feelings - saddness, fear of the unknown, but also excitement of what life will bring in the future. I was one of the luckiest kids to stumble upon the road of a tennis player thanks to my wonderful parents and I will be forever grateful for their unconditional support. They did everything possible to keep me moving forward no matter how big the obstacles that stood in the way. I was also very fortunate to have a whole « village » of wonderful people around me who helped shape my career and help me achieve goals and dreams that children dream about. I am chosing today as the day I announce my retirement from tennis because this is also a day on which my biography is being launched with all of the details about my career. Writing the book was a journey on its own because it also brought lots of emotions and took a significant effort to open up about my personal life. I am honored to share this special book with all my fans. I am looking forward to step into the next part of my life and take on new challenges, spend happy times with my family, friends, making new friends, visiting new places, and making new memories. I will miss the support of my fans on the tennis court but will never forget you because tennis will always be a part of me. Pomeeee ;) New chapter begins now…. ❤️
Пожалуй, Цибулкова выбрала лучший момент, чтобы уйти пока все помнят её как грозную силу на корте. Помнить её будут не только благодаря победам и боевому характеру, но и как одну из самых ярких теннисисток последнего десятилетия.
Многочисленные съёмки в журналах и рекламе, откровенные фотосессии - всё это было в карьере словачки.
Сейчас Доминика планирует сосредоточиться на своей детской теннисной академии, а также на благотворительной организации, которая помогает спортсменам адаптироваться после завершения профессиональной карьеры.
Кроме того, теннисистка написала книгу, в которой рассказала обо всех подробностях своей карьеры. Ну, а пока автобиографию Доминики переводят со словацкого, давайте окунёмся в её Instagram.
" Dominika Cibulková, tenistka Šport a móda spolu síce zdanlivo nesúvisia, ale to neplatí o našej najúspešnejšej tenistke, ktorá má pre originálne kúsky jednoducho slabosť. Má skvelý vkus, dostatok odvahy a tiež spolupráci so stylistom Andrejom Kusalíkom vďačí za fakt, že sa z nej postupne stala módna ikona, ktorej neprehliadnuteľné outfity bavia nielen nás v Eve, ale aj tých, ktorí sledujú jej instagramový účet." Dakujem @eva.hriesne.dobra 🔥🔥🔥 photographed by @lukaskimlicka ,styled by @andrejkusalik , makeup by @patriksusivesely , hair by @janmolnarofficial , all diamonds from @alo.diamonds , @viviennewestwood black dress from @alizefashionhouse