Спортивная журналистка, которой невозможно отказать. Сейчас вы поймёте, почему!

I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show - You'd be mad to miss it - on REDBULLTV now!

