Ср, 20.11.2019
Спортивная журналистка, которой невозможно отказать. Сейчас вы поймёте, почему!

Лейла Анна-Ли - английская телеведущая, которая специализируется на спорте. Она работала с известными футболистами, боксёрами, бойцами смешанных единоборств и другими спортсменами, которые не смогли отказаться красавице с южноамериканскими корнями.

36-летняя журналистка чтит свои южноамериканские корни и, возможно, поэтому в её Instagram часто появляются совместные фотографии с бразильским футболистом Неймаром. Помимо нападающего ПСЖ Лейла работала с Гвардиолой, Марсело, Пеле, Тьерри Анри, Ибрагимовичем, Дель Пьеро и многими другими.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show - You'd be mad to miss it - on REDBULLTV now!

В спортивную журналистику Лейла попала в 2008 году, когда представлялала чемпионат Европы по BMX для Eurosport. Затем она работала для Sky Sports, где представляла основные соревнования по шоссейному велоспорту. Позднее Лейла работала на чемпионатах мира по футболу, Кубке шести наций, вела включения с турниров по ММА и делала шоу для NBC.

В 2012 году журнал Time Out включил Лейлу в список 100 самых влиятельных креативщиков Великобритании, а год спустя журнал FHM включил её в список 100 самых сексуальных женщин мира.

А теперь давайте заглянем в Instagram Лейлы. После этих кадров нетрудно догадаться, почему журналистка легко находит общий язык с мировыми звёздами спорта.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

📷by Tom Leishman #tvpresenter #sportspresenter

Love your body. Give thanks for the skin you are in.

Regram from @soccerbible 📸 by @curtisjehsta #SoccarBible with my full interview out now!

Cage Warriors is back tomorrow night on @btsport live from 9pm. I’ll be hosting your main card alongside Dan Hardy and Graham Boylan. If you haven’t ever watched #MMA before, then watch this. If you love combat sports then watch this. If you love sports then watch this, if you have the night off, watch this. If you’re at work you know you can still watch this and I’m sure that if your able to read this there’s probably an app on your phone so you can watch it. Just watch it. There’s a reason so many of us are hooked. . . . . . . . .📸 by @loveleishman #cw99 #mma #fight #fightnight #cagewarriors #colchester #cage #octagon #ko #tko #hooked #addictive #sport #athletes #punch #battle #ufc #fighters #livetv #presenter #tvhost

