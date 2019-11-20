Спортивная журналистка, которой невозможно отказать. Сейчас вы поймёте, почему!

Лейла Анна-Ли - английская телеведущая, которая специализируется на спорте. Она работала с известными футболистами, боксёрами, бойцами смешанных единоборств и другими спортсменами, которые не смогли отказаться красавице с южноамериканскими корнями.
36-летняя журналистка чтит свои южноамериканские корни и, возможно, поэтому в её Instagram часто появляются совместные фотографии с бразильским футболистом Неймаром. Помимо нападающего ПСЖ Лейла работала с Гвардиолой, Марсело, Пеле, Тьерри Анри, Ибрагимовичем, Дель Пьеро и многими другими.
I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show - You'd be mad to miss it - on REDBULLTV now!
В спортивную журналистику Лейла попала в 2008 году, когда представлялала чемпионат Европы по BMX для Eurosport. Затем она работала для Sky Sports, где представляла основные соревнования по шоссейному велоспорту. Позднее Лейла работала на чемпионатах мира по футболу, Кубке шести наций, вела включения с турниров по ММА и делала шоу для NBC.
В 2012 году журнал Time Out включил Лейлу в список 100 самых влиятельных креативщиков Великобритании, а год спустя журнал FHM включил её в список 100 самых сексуальных женщин мира.
А теперь давайте заглянем в Instagram Лейлы. После этих кадров нетрудно догадаться, почему журналистка легко находит общий язык с мировыми звёздами спорта.
When was the last time you took time out for you? Not for you to catch up with something or to organise something else, but genuine time out for just you? I'm really bad at Me time. If it's not work then it's working towards work. If it's a proper day off than I'm spending it prioritising family or the house. I feel guilty when I spend time on myself and end up not even enjoying it. This month I'm going to try harder to make time to meditate and pray. I highly recommend you make you time in whatever way truly works for you. Without you time, you can quickly lose yourself. 📸 by @loveleishman
#Throwback to when I was named in the FHM top 100! Behind the scenes...I was sick in the back of the taxi on my way to this shoot. In a plastic bag @aysetary was carrying, thank God! The incredible @zoemcconnell made me feel amazing and got these incredible shots of a girl who was utterly utterly terrified. . . . . #fhm #sexiest #bmx #cycling #bikini #brazilian #terrified #sportspresenter #presenter #tvpresenter #photoshoot #bodyconfidence #nerves #nervesbad #smile #girl #girlonbike #top100 #throwbackthursday
Cage Warriors is back tomorrow night on @btsport live from 9pm. I’ll be hosting your main card alongside Dan Hardy and Graham Boylan. If you haven’t ever watched #MMA before, then watch this. If you love combat sports then watch this. If you love sports then watch this, if you have the night off, watch this. If you’re at work you know you can still watch this and I’m sure that if your able to read this there’s probably an app on your phone so you can watch it. Just watch it. There’s a reason so many of us are hooked. . . . . . . . .📸 by @loveleishman #cw99 #mma #fight #fightnight #cagewarriors #colchester #cage #octagon #ko #tko #hooked #addictive #sport #athletes #punch #battle #ufc #fighters #livetv #presenter #tvhost
Shamelessly love your body. Don't let others judge you and more importantly do not judge yourself. Don't speak badly of the body that serves you so well. We should be ultimately nothing but grateful. 🙏🏼 I often fight with my body. Yesterday my jeans were feeling pretty tight. It made me panic and ruined my day. I know that anger doesn't help me in anyway at all. When I turn my mind around to just adore my body regardless then I tend to treat it better, eat better, work out and get back to my happy weight easier. Nothing good comes from anger. Love love love the skin you are in.
Ultimate Boxxer is BACK! Tomorrow night live on @youtube & @btsportboxing Were in London for the tournament battle of the Super Welterweights where the winner will walk away with the lion’s share of £50’000! 🦁 Fast paced, explosive boxing at it’s best as fighters aim to get trough quarter finals, semi finals and the final all in one night. You can watch all the action live from 8pm! I’ll be joined by @jack_charlesf @amirkingkhan @paulmalignaggi @willperrytv @davidcoldwell @ant_crolla86 and I can’t wait. What would you do with 50k?! Tag a friend who’d take a punch for ya! 🥊