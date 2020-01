Известный ютубер пожертвовала органы своего умершего младенца и спасла двоих детей

This is the llama I sleep with every night. Along with his beanie and his blanket. His beanie smells like him. It has been over a week since I last saw his sweet smile. My heart aches and I just miss him. I don’t get on social media much right now, it’s just too hard to see other’s lives go on while mine is standing still. We are dealing with a lot right now, and we ask that you respect our privacy while we grieve the loss of our little hero. #crewscrew

A post shared by Brittani Boren • YOUTUBE MAMA (@brittaniborenleach) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:27am PST