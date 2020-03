Врач: самоизоляция в Эстонии не работает, необходимы более жесткие меры

epa08293768 The closed checkpoint 'Padborg' from Germany to Denmark, near Flensburg, northern Germany, 14 March 2020. The Danish government is closing all Danish borders for Tourists and foreigners traveling without a valid reason, until 13 April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government announced, that food, medicinis and other important deliveries, as well as cross-border commuters will be able to cross the border. EPA/MARTIN ZIEMER

