Установление карантина для отдельных населенных пунктов в Латвии стоит рассмотреть, но не сегодня. Юрий Перевощиков, представитель Центра профилактики и контроля заболеваний

Видео ⟩ Милота дня: щенки резвятся в пустом океанариуме

ФОТО: https://twitter.com/GeorgiaAquarium/

Из приюта в Атланте в местный океанариум привели щенков, которых зовут Оди и Кармел, рассказывает "Медуза". Поскольку бушует коронавирус, посетителей всё равно нет. Потому малышей отпустили побегать по пустым залам. 

Щенкам показали рыб, скатов и прочих морских обитателей. Они даже успели поспать.

В приюте сообщили, что щенки остались довольны. Смотрите, какие же они милые! 

