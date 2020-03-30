Видео ⟩ Милота дня: щенки резвятся в пустом океанариуме

Из приюта в Атланте в местный океанариум привели щенков, которых зовут Оди и Кармел, рассказывает "Медуза". Поскольку бушует коронавирус, посетителей всё равно нет. Потому малышей отпустили побегать по пустым залам.
Щенкам показали рыб, скатов и прочих морских обитателей. Они даже успели поспать.
В приюте сообщили, что щенки остались довольны. Смотрите, какие же они милые!
No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020
Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.— Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020
They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF