Британская газета Daily Telegraph: с Латвии надо брать пример по борьбе с Covid-19

A nurse wearing PPE looks through a window of a closed door leading to the red zone at the Wren Hall care home in Nottingham, Monday, April 20, 2020. AP visited a care home in Nottingham where 10 of their 54 residents have succumbed to COVID-19. Leading British charities said the new coronavirus is causing "devastation" in the country's nursing homes, as official statistics show that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the U.K. government's daily tally.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ФОТО: AP/Scnapix