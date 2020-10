TOPSHOT - Belarus opposition supporters attend a rally to protest against the disputed August 9 presidential elections results in Minsk on September 6, 2020. - Tens of thousands of Belarusians staged a peaceful new march on September 6, keeping the pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko who has refused to quit after his disputed re-election and turned to Russia for help to stay in power. (Photo by - / TUT.BY / AFP)

ФОТО: AFP/SCANPIX