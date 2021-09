ФОТО ⟩ Усик вышел на битву взглядов перед боем с Джошуа в образе Джокера

Anthony Joshua lean at 240, Oleksandr Usyk heaviest of his career at 221.25 pounds. Both appear to be in excellent shape. Big-time heavyweight title fight tomorrow in London. Ringwalks expected around 5 p.m. ET on DAZN (10 p.m. U.K. time on Sky Box Office) #JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/jQfIjvzG0P