Фото ⟩ Новозеландец потерял паспорт и нашел его через два года в своем сканере. Оказалось, он не один такой

A friend @njorogekui just sent me your post and I was just about to laugh until I got out of bed at 3am and peeked into my disused scanner. 6 months of hell and I even had to get it replaced for emergency travel.



I'm as grateful as I am stumped 🙈😅🤣🤣🤣



Next my ID card🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EPoahekpWK