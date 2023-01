"Одно желание - быть ненужными". История, объединившая русских и украинцев, англичан и канадцев

#Belarusians created the website "I CAN HELP HOST" so that every #Ukrainian refugee would have a roof over his head.



The service https://t.co/xexYlB2nBU finds temporary housing for Ukrainians in almost any country.



Belarusians with #Ukraine️!#BYSOL #belarusiansagainstwar pic.twitter.com/HxBoxZb5pV