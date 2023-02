Диагноз – бесплодие. Это трудно осознать, но можно преодолеть: интервью с врачом

*C Wyns, C De Geyter, C Calhaz-Jorge, M S Kupka, T Motrenko, J Smeenk, C Bergh, A Tandler-Schneider, I A Rugescu, V Goossens ART in Europe, 2018: results generated from European registries by ESHRE Human Reproduction Open, Volume 2022, Issue 3, 2022, hoac022, https://doi.org/10.1093/hropen/hoac022