Главный нарколог России предрёк тренеру "Ювентуса" слабоумие и раннюю смерть

New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has confessed to smoking 60 (!!) cigarettes a day. The 60-year-old former banker is not only well known for his playing style but also his smoking habits. He averages around four packets of cigarettes a day and he's admitted it's getting out of control. "I smoke 60 a day, which is probably a few too many," he revealed to La Nuova Riviera via Football Italia. That works out at a whopping £1,400 every month. "I don't particularly feel the need to smoke during games, but straight afterwards it really is necessary," he added. "I had back problems tormenting me for weeks, but I feel much better now."

