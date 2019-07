Канадская теннисистка Эжени Бушар встретилась с фанатом, сделавшим тату с её лицом

This is insane. How did I get to a point to deserve such a dedicated fan that they would get a tattoo of me on their body? If you told 8 year old me playing my first tournament that I would one day affect someone so much that they would permanently alter their body in my honour... I would not have believed it. And to have the chance to meet him in person! Michael told me I inspire him to do many things, like to go to work everyday, or sometimes even just to get up in the morning. Hearing this makes my heart the happiest it could ever be. Part of me also thinks you’re completely psycho Michael 🤣🤣🤣 I hope you don’t regret this! And now you are forced to be a fan for life lmao

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jul 17, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT