Бали, Доминикана, Нью-Йорк. Где отдыхают наши футболисты?

Had a great time visiting Paris, especially seeing the Mona Lisa at the Louvres museum and the Eiffel tower in the evening - such an amazing city 🇫🇷⁣ ⁣ #parisianstyle #paris #parisstyle #weekendbreak #offseason #toby4

A post shared by Kristers Tobers (@k.tobers) on Dec 1, 2019 at 10:54am PST