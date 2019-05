Официально: Сборная Латвии по хоккею узнала своих соперников на ЧМ-2020

The groups for the 2020 #IIHFWorlds have been determined! New World Champion Finland and bronze medallist Russia will join host Switzerland in Zurich. World Ranking leader Canada and dethroned World Champion Sweden will play in Lausanne. Find out more on IIHF.com and 2020.iihfworlds.com

