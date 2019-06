"Эффект Чернобыля": Популярные блогеры ради славы позируют на улицах Припяти

May 7th, 2019: I went to Chernobyl before it was cool 1/2: Reactor 4 and Sarcophagus Construction Memorial. 3. Borders of Chernobyl exclusion zone. 4. Pripyat City limit sign 5 City administration building. (Do you recognize it from the TV Show? Basement meeting? First episode?) 6. Supermarket/Furniture Market 7. Red Forrest, where nuclear waste was buried 8. Wall Art, many building has these types of art in the city 9. The only restaurant in Chernobyl 10. Communist placards in Energetik Palace of Culture

A post shared by Fares Almuhanna (@ifarex) on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:31pm PDT