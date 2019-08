Серена Уильямс создала идеальное алое платье для любой фигуры

We’re having a red hot summer over @serena. I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every ✨BODY✨ P.S. Have you checked out the Serena IGTV channel? New content coming every week 💥 #BeSeenBeHeard . Score by @thefrontrunnaz

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 27, 2019 at 6:01am PDT