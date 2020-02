"Жизнь без воды": девушка из Латвии привлекла внимание зарубежных СМИ

For the first time i did 24h dry fast, (apart from 5sips of green tea around 11am when it got too cold) and I’m stoked. I didn’t feel hungry or thirsty and I was out working for 7h and walked to train station that took me just over an hour, one way. (28,000 steps 😉) I can’t believe it took my dad one year to convince me that food is just another attachment and conditioning and that there are people living without water and food... crazy right?! I know, that’s what I thought! But not anymore. I think it’s crazy that we are eating, drinking and sleeping loads and that’s supposed to be normal. I’m not saying I’m quitting food and drinking water... NOT YET! ☺️ 🧘🏽‍♀️ but I’m working on it 🧚🏽‍♀️ . . . having blueberry, spinach smoothie and I’m going out for long run 🏃🏽‍♀️ See you later, alligator! . . . . . . #vegan #rawvegan #smoothie #cleanfood #breatharian #prana #yoga #nature #fruitpower #marathonrunner #ultrarunner #veganrunner #london #dxb #mydubai #garmin #lululemon #nutribuller #latviete #latvian #explore #inspire

