Видео ⟩ В Белгородской области в результате атаки дрона погибли два человека

There was a massive drone attack on Russia.



“There were explosions in Belgorod🇷🇺, and a substation was hit in the Bryansk🇷🇺 region.



Air defense was operating in the Tula, Kaluga, & Kursk regions & there was a drone attack threat in Lipetsk.”



👉 Russia only understands force. pic.twitter.com/LH8Ja1e4Sl